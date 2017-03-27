Credit Card Policies Are More Flexible Than People Think

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ask and you shall receive. That’s the bottom line of a new report from CreditCards.com.
A study finds that 80 percent of cardholders who asked to waive an annual fee or have it reduced were successful. Senior Industry Analyst Matt Schulz says there were similar numbers for customers who asked for a lower APR, to waive a late fee or get a higher credit limit. He says customers have more power than they know.
“It tells you that the credit card business is incredibly competitive, and banks are willing to bend over backwards to really try to retain their current customers,” he says.
He says this is also a good time to shop for a new card.
“The credit card world is slowly changing, and banks probably won’t be this flexible forever, so now is a really good time to act,” he says.