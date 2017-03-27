Greitens to Sign Missouri Expert Witness Bill

Associated Press March 27, 2017 7:29 PM
Filed Under: bill, expert witness, Gov. Eric Greitens, jury trials, lawmakers, Missouri, standard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is signing a bill to change the standard for vetting expert witnesses in jury trials.

Greitens says he’ll sign the measure Tuesday at a Jefferson City trucking company.

The bill will allow judges to decide whether experts’ testimony is based on “sufficient facts” and other criteria and whether it could be heard in court. The Republican-led Legislature passed a similar bill last year that was vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Greitens is pitching the measure as a way to spur the economy by improving the legal climate for businesses.

Supporters say it will allow judges to act as gatekeepers for the quality of witnesses. Opponents say it will make cases more expensive by requiring more time from attorneys and more money for experts.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia