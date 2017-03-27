Holten Meat Maintenance Workers Join Picket Lines

SAUGET, Il. (KMOX) – Maintenance workers at Holten Meat in Sauget joined production workers on the picket line Monday afternoon to show their support.

Members of UFCW Local 655 went on strike last week at Holten after rejecting the companies latest contract offer.

The strike against Holten Meat in Sauget IL expanded today with addition of maintenance employees. pic.twitter.com/htd7Q4bsFO — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) March 27, 2017

Holten worker Trinetta Kitchen said she likes her job at Holten, but a company proposal to launch a 6-day work week was the tipping point that convinced her to walk out.

“That makes it hard for me to spend time with my family, when I’m also trying to work to provide for my family,” Kitchen says.

UFCW Local 655 President David Cook, promised striking workers that they’re prepared to turn up the heat on Holten by launching a campaign to urge the public not to buy Holten Meat products.

Cook also says the main issue is related to seniority and job mobility.

Calls to the company for comment were not returned.

