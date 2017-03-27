Madison County Retail Tax Increase Up To Vote

March 27, 2017 7:38 AM
MADISON COUNTY, MO. (KMOX) – Educators in Madison County hope voters will agree to a one percent increase in the county’s retail tax.

Bob Daiber, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, says food from the grocery store and medicine are not subject to the hike.

“That’s why it’s called a retail tax on the ballot, and it taxes primarily retail sale items,” he says.

St. Clair County is considering a similar measure. Daiber says the hike, expected to raise $20 million a year, could reduce the amount of money needed from property taxes and will ensure people who visit Madison County help pay for schools.

The money would be distributed among districts based on student population.

“It follows the students where they live, and it doesn’t stay with any one particular jurisdiction,” he says. “So if an individual shops in another community, they still get the tax in their home district where they reside.”

