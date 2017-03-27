Media Again Criticizes Gov. Greitens for Lack of Accessibility

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is again taking heat for not talking to, or taking questions from, the media.

Two weeks after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star published a joint op-ed piece criticizing Greitens for his lack of availability, the Star published another story Monday, quoting KMOX capitol correspondent Phill Brooks.

“This is a governor who is inaccessible in ways that I haven’t encountered in nearly a half-a-century covering this place,” Brooks told KMOX’s Total Information AM Overtime on Monday.

Brooks, who’s covered the capitol since 1970, says it’s a trend that started during the campaign and carried over after Greitens’ inauguration.

“He didn’t have any press availabilities. A few of us, in fact, tried to ask questions when we’d run into him in a hallway when he came out of the Senate on the opening day of the session, and he just blew us off.”

Brooks tells the Star that Greitens’ aides have cut him off from questioning the governor, and in one case, blocked him from getting on an elevator with Greitens, a first for him.

Greitens has granted the occasional interview with a single reporter, according to Brooks, but he’s mainly relying on social media to get his message out.

While Brooks says Greitens’ predecessor, Jay Nixon, wasn’t the most media-friendly governor, Greitens is taking it to another level.

“We could walk into the reception room for the governor’s communications office. Not with this governor,” Brooks says. “Shortly after Jay Nixon left as governor, they just put a passcode lock on the door so you can’t walk into the reception office where the governor’s public information officer is.”

Greitens’ office has not yet responded to a request, made via Twitter, for comment.

