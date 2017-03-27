Missouri House Advances Plan for $242M in Extra Spending

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri House members are advancing a proposal to spend roughly $242 million more than expected this year.
House members in a voice vote Monday gave initial approval to the additional state spending for this fiscal year, which ends in June.
About $45 million would come from state general revenue, with the rest coming from federal and other funds.
Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said most of the money is for unanticipated Medicaid expenses.
Other spending includes roughly $10.6 million for the Department of Transportation to replace vehicles and other equipment.
About $80,000 is going to the Department of Revenue to implement a new law requiring voters to show government-issued photo identification at polls, with exceptions.
The measure needs another House vote before it can move to the Senate.
