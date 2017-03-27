Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Astros | HELP

VIDEO: MLS2STL Leaders Make Final Push For Stadium Funding Bills

March 27, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: 2, analyst, City, commissioner, dan flynn, Don Garber, ESPN, Jim Kavanaugh, Local, Major League Soccer, MLS, MLS2STL, Paul Edgerley, Prop 1, SC STL, St. Louis, stadium, STLFC, Taylor Twellman, US Soccer Federation, video, vote

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The final push for SC STL and its supporters is on, before the April 4 vote on two downtown soccer stadium funding bills.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, U.S. Soccer Federation CEO Dan Flynn, ESPN soccer analyst and St. Louis-native Taylor Twellman, SC STL Chairman Paul Edgerley and Vice Chairman Jim Kavanaugh help a private press conference, before a public rally in downtown St. Louis.

Watch the full press conference, here:

