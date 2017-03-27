VIDEO: MLS2STL Leaders Make Final Push For Stadium Funding Bills

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The final push for SC STL and its supporters is on, before the April 4 vote on two downtown soccer stadium funding bills.
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, U.S. Soccer Federation CEO Dan Flynn, ESPN soccer analyst and St. Louis-native Taylor Twellman, SC STL Chairman Paul Edgerley and Vice Chairman Jim Kavanaugh help a private press conference, before a public rally in downtown St. Louis.
Watch the full press conference, here:
One Comment