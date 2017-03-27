VIDEO: Taylor Twellman’s Rant Will Give St. Louis Soccer Supporters Chills

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis city voters are just over a week away from deciding if the proposed soccer-specific downtown stadium will be built, effectively securing an Major League Soccer expansion franchise for St. Louis by the year 2020. Taylor Twellman is clearly in support of that happening.

Related story: MLS2STL Leaders Make Final Push For Stadium Funding Bills

He sat quiet for the first 40 minutes of a press conference in St. Louis, with the MLS Commissioner, U.S. Soccer CEO and leaders of SC STL to his right, Monday. Then he was asked the final question of the press conference:

Why would St. Louis and Major League Soccer be a good fit?

It was like he was reading from a script as he spoke for about five minutes, if you can’t listen to the entire five minutes (which I urge you to do), here are a few of his main points:

“This city has everything but the final piece. And I’m going to say this today at Ballpark Village, this city will be left behind if (Prop 1 and 2) doesn’t go through.” “The Rams left, so what? Take a hike. Who cares? The fact is, soccer is so much younger than anyone realizes.”



“I don’t want St. Louis to be a city where you get in the car, go to a Cardinals game, go to a Blues game then leave. That’s gotta change.”



“I want to fly over the Arch, see the lights on, US-Honduras, World Cup Qualifer, winner of that game qualifies for the 2022 World Cup. I guarantee you that will happen here. But it can’t happen if we don’t have a stadium. It can’t happen if that stadium isn’t under the arch, and it can’t happen unless everyone who has a chance to vote, doesn’t get off their rear-ends and doesn’t assume this is going to happen.” “St. Louis needs a rebirth.” “Come on, this is St. Louis, Missouri.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook