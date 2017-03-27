Violent Weekend Continues in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS( KMOX) – The violence that started one week ago Sunday continued into this passed weekend.

The shootings were not limited to adults. Friday evening, seven people were shot, a 15-year-old died and an 8-year-old was shot in the face. Five others were critically injured.

Saturday afternoon, a 5-year-old girl and a woman in her twenties were both shot and wounded.

Early Sunday morning, two more women were shot, Switzer and Riverview and less than 45 minutes later, at Natural Bridge and Grand. There were other non-life threatening shootings over the weekend.

Homicide Lieutenant John Green says complicating this, victims and witnesses won’t talk.

“When you don’t have cooperating witnesses it’s hard to thoroughly investigate, because we need them to help us so we can find the people responsible for the shooting, and tell us what occurred,” he says.

Green says victims and witnesses are often scared to talk with police, either for their own safety or because they may have been involved in other illicit activities at the time of the incident.

You can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS.

