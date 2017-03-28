Crime Update: Several Shootings in 24 Hours

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the 1200 block of Hodiamont around 2:15 p.m., but the shooting likely occurred around Oakhurst and Amherst. No suspects are in custody.

Another shooting Monday night around 9:22 p.m. in 10600 block of Dunkeld Circle in North St. Louis County. The incident appears to be a murder/suicide. The body of a 30-year-old man was found in the driveway of the home and a woman, 29-years-old, was located on the porch.​ The two were formerly a couple and have a history of domestic violence. A firearm was found on the scene. Police say they will release the identifies of the victims after the next of kin have been notified.

About an hour later at approximately 10:00 p.m. the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was called to the 2300 block of Chambers Road by the Moline Acres Police Department to assist in the investigation of a homicide. A 36-year-old man was found in the parking lot of the 7-11 at 2306 Chambers Road. He suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Early Tuesday morning police responded to a shooting at the Schnucks in Ladue. The Crime Scene Unit has been called in and an investigation is underway.

