Four St. Louis Police Officers Suspended Without Pay

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Four St. Louis police officers have been suspended without pay – accused of violating overtime rules.
A statement says the department is conducting internal and criminal investigations after it found “inconsistencies” in overtime submissions – it’s unclear what those are. One officer also violated the residency rule by living outside the city.
The Circuit Attorney’s office could have the case in a few days.
In the statement, Chief Sam Dotson said in part, “We hold our officers to a high standard and the actions of a few should not tarnish the hard work and dedication of the men and women who serve without fail.”