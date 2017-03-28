Four St. Louis Police Officers Suspended Without Pay

March 28, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: investigation, officers, overtime, police, St. Louis, Suspended, violations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Four St. Louis police officers have been suspended without pay – accused of violating overtime rules.

A statement says the department is conducting internal and criminal investigations after it found “inconsistencies” in overtime submissions – it’s unclear what those are. One officer also violated the residency rule by living outside the city.

The Circuit Attorney’s office could have the case in a few days.

In the statement, Chief Sam Dotson said in part, “We hold our officers to a high standard and the actions of a few should not tarnish the hard work and dedication of the men and women who serve without fail.”

