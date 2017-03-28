Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Mets | HELP

The Maya Angelou Museum?

Charlie Brennan, @charliekmox March 28, 2017 1:36 PM By Charlie Brennan
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Lacy Clay, Maya Angelou, Oprah, St. Louis, Tyler Perry

The late actor, writer, and civil rights activist Maya Angelou was born at 3130 Hickory Street (pictured) on April 4, 1928.  She would go on to write I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and become a universally acclaimed author.  She read her poem, “On the Pulse of Morning,” at President Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration.  She received an Emmy nomination for her 1977 performance in Roots.  In 1911, President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

maya home e1490723893567 The Maya Angelou Museum?

Now the home of her birthplace is up for sale for a modest $159,000.  I recently heard Hollywood director and producer Tyler Perry state we have too few monuments to African-American greatness in this country.  Would this not be the time for national, state and local leaders to turn this property into the Maya Angelou Museum?  

More from Charlie Brennan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia