The late actor, writer, and civil rights activist Maya Angelou was born at 3130 Hickory Street (pictured) on April 4, 1928. She would go on to write I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and become a universally acclaimed author. She read her poem, “On the Pulse of Morning,” at President Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration. She received an Emmy nomination for her 1977 performance in Roots. In 1911, President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Now the home of her birthplace is up for sale for a modest $159,000. I recently heard Hollywood director and producer Tyler Perry state we have too few monuments to African-American greatness in this country. Would this not be the time for national, state and local leaders to turn this property into the Maya Angelou Museum?