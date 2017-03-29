Fox Raises Season Ticket Prices Around Hamilton

March 29, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Hamilton, prices, season tickets, The Fabulous Fox Theater

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Season tickets to the Fabulous Fox are going to cost a little more money next season with Hamilton coming to town.

The Fox does not say how much season tickets are jumping per show, but it’s safe to say Hamilton is having an impact. The price to renew season tickets for the 2017-18 Broadways Series is going up $50 compared to last year.

Another wrinkle from the Fox? You’re not allowed to exchange tickets from a different show for more Hamilton tickets. You also don’t have the option to improve your seats either.

Hamilton comes to the Fox Theater April 2018.

