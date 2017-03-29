Mizzou Interim Chancellor Headed to New York

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) – The interim chancellor of the University of Missouri – Columbia is leaving.
Dr. Hank Foley is headed to the New York Institute of Technology as its new president.
Foley took on the role of interim chancellor at Mizzou after R. Bowen Loftin stepped down during the 2015 protests on the campus.
Today’s announcement by the institute calls Foley a seasoned administrator and accomplished research scientist. The 61-year-old will become the fourth president of NYIT, effective June 1. The school has 12,000 students and more than 100,000 alumni.
University of Missouri System President Mun Choi released a statement that says in part:
“I join University of Missouri-Columbia and the entire University of Missouri System community in congratulating Interim Chancellor Hank Foley on his new appointment as president of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is an outstanding academic leader who will bring his impressive set of experiences to achieve a bold vision for NYIT. I am grateful to Dr. Foley’s dedication and service to MU and the UM System during the past four years. I wish him every success in his new position at the New York Institute of Technology.”
Choi adds, “In the coming weeks, I will be meeting with members of the MU community to develop a transition plan in anticipation of selecting the next permanent chancellor in May 2017.”