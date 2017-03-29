Shots Fired Near the Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A woman described as “erratic and aggressive” drove a vehicle into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the Capitol on Wednesday morning and was taken into custody, police said.
Shots were fired, but the incident appeared to be criminal in nature with “no nexus to terrorism,” said Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki. No one was injured. She said the U.S. Capitol remained open. Former FBI Assistant Director Ron Hosko says while the U.S. Capitol is well-guarded, it’s much different from the White House.
