Actress Jessica Biel Discovers Family Lineage During Visit to Metro East

March 30, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: Alton, area, Illinois, Jessica Biel, metro east

ALTON, Il. (KMOX) – Have you ever wondered who you actually are? One actress on a search to find out exactly that – may have found something here in the metro-area during a visit.

7th Heaven’s, Jessica Biel, toured parts of the Alton Prison in Alton, Illinois. While there, she discovered an interesting fact about the maternal part of the her family.

Her search was a part of a show on TLC called “Who Do You Think You Are?” that airs Sunday at 9 p.m. The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau says her results will be revealed during this weekend’s episode.

Biel visited both St. Louis and Chicago as a part of her search for lineage.

The bureau used a green room to shoot the episode and they were also asked to “keep quiet” about her visit last September.

Make sure to tune it to see what she finds out!

