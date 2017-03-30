KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

STL Native Leaves White House, Assigned to Political Group

March 30, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: America Policies First, assignment, Deputy Chief of Staff, Katie Walsh, President Donald Trump, White House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, a native St. Louisan, is out of the White House – she’s on her way to a different assignment.

Politico reports Katie Walsh has been assigned to help bolster Trump’s outside political group – America Policies First. She was reportedly assigned there, because the group is struggling to get off the ground and didn’t do much to promote the recently failed healthcare overhaul package.

Walsh has been in Republican politics since 2013 when she was made deputy finance director of the Republican National Committee.

