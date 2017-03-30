STL Native Leaves White House, Assigned to Political Group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, a native St. Louisan, is out of the White House – she’s on her way to a different assignment.
Politico reports Katie Walsh has been assigned to help bolster Trump’s outside political group – America Policies First. She was reportedly assigned there, because the group is struggling to get off the ground and didn’t do much to promote the recently failed healthcare overhaul package.
Walsh has been in Republican politics since 2013 when she was made deputy finance director of the Republican National Committee.