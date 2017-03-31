Campbell Children Coping After Glen Carbon Fire

GLEN CARBON, ILL. (KMOX) – Their father was killed when their home burned down and their mother’s body was pulled from a lake, so how are the seven Campbell children from Glen Carbon, Illinois coping?

“They’re doing what you’d imagine right now, they’re coping with a lot of tragedy and trying to, across their ages, trying to come to an understanding of what is the new normal for their life,” says Edwardsville School District superintendent Linda Andre.

She says the community is coming together to support the family, who also lost all of their belongings in the fire, and she says the kids’ classmates are learning how to cope with fear and grief, by learning how to help their friends.

“What we’re trying right now to do is just to be there for them as they need it, not just now, but as they go down this road, and be there in any way that we can to be sure the family, the kids are as well taken care of as we, as a community, can do,” she says.

