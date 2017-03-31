Missouri Gov. Greitens Names Two St. Louis-Area Judges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed two judges for the St. Louis area.
Greitens on Friday announced he picked Thomas Clark for a St. Louis circuit court judgeship. He chose Renee Hardin-Tammons to be an associate circuit court judge for St. Louis County.
Clark will succeed Circuit Court Judge Thomas Frawley, who’s retiring.
Clark served as an associate circuit judge in St. Louis since 2006 and before that was an assistant St. Louis circuit attorney. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University.
Hardin-Tammons is replacing Associate Circuit Judge Dale Hood, who was ousted by voters in a rare move in November.
Hardin-Tammons is a provisional municipal judge for the St. Louis suburbs of Berkeley and Woodson Terrace. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law.
