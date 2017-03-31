New Study Ranks St. Charles Healthiest County in Mo.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An annual listing of the healthiest counties in Missouri and Illinois is just out.
In Missouri, St. Charles County and St. Louis County ranked numbers one and two when it comes to the best health behaviors, with low smoking and adult obesity rates. St. Louis City finished second to last at number 114. Franklin County was number 14, Jefferson County 32nd.
In Illinois, Monroe County was ranked 26th out of 102 counties on health behaviors, Madison County 81st, St. Clair County number 95.