Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Protesters Chained to Barrels Block Entrances to West Lake Landfill

March 31, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Bridgeton Landfill, EPA, Maria Fonseca, protest, protesters, Republic Services, West Lake Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – Protesters chained themselves to barrels at the entrances to the radioactive West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton this morning.

They want Congress to act — to take responsibility for cleaning up the site away from the EPA, and give it instead to the more experienced Army Corps of Engineers.

img 1297 e1490982345565 Protesters Chained to Barrels Block Entrances to West Lake Landfill

Protesters chained themselves to barrels at the entrance to the radioactive West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton Friday morning, March 31, 2017. (Brian Feldman/KMOX)

Maria Fonseca was one of those protesting.

“I do think this is our last resort, is to chain ourselves down, to make people listen, to shutdown business for however amount of time this happens to be,” she says.

The West Lake Landfill is contaminated with nuclear waste left over from the Manhattan Project. Its neighbor, the Bridgeton Landfill, owned by Republic Services, is dealing with an underground fire.

Fonseca wants legal action against landfill owner Republic Services. She says it’s time for some sort of action to clean up the nuclear waste.

“We are concerned once that fire hits the radioactive waste what would happen, and nobody’s hearing our concerns; we’ve gone to several city council meetings,” she says.

“We feel this is the only way possible to get attention.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia