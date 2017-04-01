Granite City Cop’s Car Stolen by Woman He Met on the Internet

Belleville, IL (KMOX) A former Lieutenant with the Granite City Police Department comes clean with what happened when his squad car was stolen back in January 2016.
Thomas Paul initially told his superiors his squad car, loaded with weapons and ammunition, was stolen while he was checking on a motorist slumped at the wheel.
But Paul started feeling guilty about how hard detectives were working on the case–and told the truth.
The truth, according to information obtained by the Belleville News Democrat, is that Paul was on a date with a woman he met on the internet.
When Paul stopped the car, the woman moved to the backseat. When Paul got out, she locked the doors and then drove away.
The News Democrat says the woman, 23 year old LaMonica Henderson, was on felony probation at the time for failing to return a rental car in Swansea. She was not charged in connection with the stolen police vehicle.
Paul pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 2 years of probation.