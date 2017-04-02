Missing St. Louis University Student, Last Seen Thursday

April 2, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Chain of Rocks bridge, IL, Madison, Madison Police, St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Louis University

MADISON, IL (KMOX) – Still no sign of a Missing St. Louis University student, who has not been seen since leaving her Florissant home for class Thursday.

20-year old Gift Kamau is Kenyan, five feet three inches tall, thin build, brown eyes with short wavy black hair.

Madison Illinois Police tell KMOX she was observed on video sitting in her car, then walking toward the Missouri end of the Chain of Rocks Bridge, but was not seen again. Kamau’s car, a gold colored Toyota Corolla was found Thursday night near the Bridge in Madison Illinois.

Crews searched the river, but did not find Kamau. Foul play is not suspected, but suicide has not been ruled out.

If you have any information you should call 911.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia