Missing St. Louis University Student, Last Seen Thursday

MADISON, IL (KMOX) – Still no sign of a Missing St. Louis University student, who has not been seen since leaving her Florissant home for class Thursday.
20-year old Gift Kamau is Kenyan, five feet three inches tall, thin build, brown eyes with short wavy black hair.
Madison Illinois Police tell KMOX she was observed on video sitting in her car, then walking toward the Missouri end of the Chain of Rocks Bridge, but was not seen again. Kamau’s car, a gold colored Toyota Corolla was found Thursday night near the Bridge in Madison Illinois.
Crews searched the river, but did not find Kamau. Foul play is not suspected, but suicide has not been ruled out.
If you have any information you should call 911.