Explosion Near Soulard Kills 3, Damages Multiple Buildings

April 3, 2017 8:52 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three people have died in Soulard due to a boiler that exploded, Monday morning.

A boiler exploded inside the Loy-Lange box Company, at 222 Russell Blvd., in Soulard. The boiler shot through the roof of the building and landed on top of a person, says St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. He says the boiler is the size of a full-size van.

The blast inside of Loy-Lange killed one person, Jenkerson says, and two people have been pronounced dead inside a nearby building, Faultless Healthcare Linen.

The person trapped under the still hot boiler is in critical condition, Jenkerson says.

Debris from the blast damaged nearby buildings and cars.

KMOX will update this story.

