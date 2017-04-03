Families of Workers Killed On The Job Urge Work Zone Safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Personal pleas from family members of two transportation workers killed in work zones, kicked off Work Zone Safety Week in the St. Louis area, Monday.

At a press conference under the Poplar Street Bridge, Jamey Hahne and Josie Beard tried to convince motorists that a phone call or a text, is not worth a life.

Hahne, whose father, MoDOT employee Lyndon Ebker, was struck and killed on Highway 100 in Franklin County a year ago last week, said highway workers are parents, spouses and best friends. “Imagine taking them away from their loved ones because you were distracted, talking on your phone or just in a hurry. It only takes seconds of inattention to cost somebody their life.”