Families of Workers Killed On The Job Urge Work Zone Safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Personal pleas from family members of two transportation workers killed in work zones, kicked off Work Zone Safety Week in the St. Louis area, Monday.
At a press conference under the Poplar Street Bridge, Jamey Hahne and Josie Beard tried to convince motorists that a phone call or a text, is not worth a life.
Hahne, whose father, MoDOT employee Lyndon Ebker, was struck and killed on Highway 100 in Franklin County a year ago last week, said highway workers are parents, spouses and best friends. “Imagine taking them away from their loved ones because you were distracted, talking on your phone or just in a hurry. It only takes seconds of inattention to cost somebody their life.”
Josie Beard’s husband, Dennis, was killed five years ago, while setting up traffic control for I-DOT on I-64. “I can assure you the amount of time it takes to slow down and proceed through a construction zone safely, will not take near as long as it will to recover from losing a loved one or having to live with knowing you have taken someone’s loved one.”
Both MoDOT and IDOT officials say they will be stepping up efforts to keep workers and motorists safe in work zones. MoDOT District Engineer Greg Horn says motorists should expect to see more signs that show you how much your speeding will cost you. “It’ll pop up, ‘you’re going five miles over the speed limit, possible fine three-hundred bucks’. It gets people’s attention.”
IDOT District-8 Acting Project Implementation Engineer Lora Rensing says her agency will be installing more portable rumble strips approaching work zones, adding photo enforcement vans and expanding smart work zone technology. “This technology uses sensors to communicate real-time traffic information and delays to motorists though the use of digital message boards.”
Last year in Missouri, eight people died in work zone accidents. More than 1,000 were hurt in Illinois accidents.
According to Horn, 2016 was the first year inattentive driving was the leading cause of accidents in Missouri.