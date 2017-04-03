KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Loose Steers Rewarded With Life of Leisure

April 3, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: cows, Farm, free, slaughter, St. Louis, Star Packing, steers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Six steers that escaped from a slaughterhouse in north St. Louis will be rewarded with a life of leisure.

The animals were picked up Monday from Star Packing and taken to an area farm. They will wait there for a few weeks and then go to an animal sanctuary.

Gentle Barn co-founder Jay Weiner says his animal sanctuary intends to keep the steers either at its Tennessee farm or a new one. If that’s not possible, they will stay together and go to another animal sanctuary.

A crowd-funding page started by Adam Brewster of Chicago to help the animals had raised $16,500 as of Monday afternoon.

