Loose Steers Rewarded With Life of Leisure

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Six steers that escaped from a slaughterhouse in north St. Louis will be rewarded with a life of leisure.
The animals were picked up Monday from Star Packing and taken to an area farm. They will wait there for a few weeks and then go to an animal sanctuary.
Gentle Barn co-founder Jay Weiner says his animal sanctuary intends to keep the steers either at its Tennessee farm or a new one. If that’s not possible, they will stay together and go to another animal sanctuary.
A crowd-funding page started by Adam Brewster of Chicago to help the animals had raised $16,500 as of Monday afternoon.