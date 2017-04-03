Police Chief Confident in Prop P Vote

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County voters go to the polls tomorrow to decide Proposition P, an $80-million a year sales tax hike for police and public safety. Police Chief Jon Belmar says he’s confident it will pass.

“We’ve been hitting the ground running for a lot of days now, so you know, it’s a full court press, and I think the reason it is is because I think it’s that important to the St. Louis region, I really do, I wouldn’t be talking about it,” he says.

Opponents have warned Proposition P would raise much more money than police need, and create a type of “slush fund” for politicians to spend on pet projects in the future. Belmar says they already have a plan for the funds.

“When you talk about the the dollar amounts coming in, these are the things that I’m looking to spend money on: body cameras, capacity for police department, over 50 two-man cars added on top of what we have today here in the police department,” he says.

