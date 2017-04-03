Rev. Larry Rice Continues Fight to Open NLEC

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rev. Larry Rice is planning on spending another night on the street, after the city shut down his homeless shelter at 14th and Locust.

The city has opened up a temporary shelter in a weed control warehouse north of downtown for the homeless, but Rice isn’t impressed.

“When the media is not watching. When they hope I go away, these people are going to be left out on the streets to struggle and many of them are going to die out there,” Rice says.

He says the homeless need special attention and that he is designed to help.

Rice took some heat about the way his clients are affecting the neighborhood. A lot of that is rumored, but yes there are instances and we report them. Now all they did not was transfer the problem…”

Rice is also rallying against Mayor Slay’s plan for voters to pass a sales tax hike to build a soccer stadium.

“They [city hall] live in this bubble, I don’t know what kind of koolaid they are drinking or what they are doing down there,” Rice says. “They think they are going to solve problems by building these stadium.

He adds that the city needs development from the bottom up rather than from the top down.

A guest on the Charlie Brennan show, Rice says he’ll live on the street through Tuesday – when city voters will decide who will become the mayor.

Rice is running as a independence in the mayoral race.

