Ferguson Mayoral Race Focuses on Community

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ferguson voters will either give incumbent Mayor James Knowles a third term or elect the first mayor of color in Councilwoman Ella Jones.
Knowles tells NBC, Ferguson has to have steady leadership moving forward, but to those who say the city needs to turn the page including the mayor’s office, he says progress as already been made.
“We’ve changed a tremendous amount in this community,” Knowles says.
Jones became the cities first black councilwoman after Michael Brown was killed. She told Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC Sunday that Ferguson residents are still hurting.
“We’ve got to work to the point that we must unit and change and become one Ferguson,” Jones says.