Lyda Krewson Wins St. Louis Mayoral Race

April 4, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: Alderwoman Lyda Krewson, Election Night, election results, St. Louis, St. Louis mayoral race, vote

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Alderwoman Lyda Krewson has been elected as the 46th mayor of St. Louis city. She makes history by becoming the first woman mayor in St. Louis’ history.

(Courtesy of the official Lyda Krewson website)

(Courtesy of the official Lyda Krewson website)

Krewson says she will focus on fighting crime, health funding, diversity, unequal opportunities, fragmentation, among other issues throughout St. Louis communities.

“Together we will restore safety to our neighborhoods, and promote the positive changes our city desperately needs and deserves,” Krewson has said. “We will accomplish our goals with civility and determination, and with fairness and inclusion. With your help and support we must dream big and transform St. Louis into the city we all know it can be.”

Republican Andrew Jones was second with 17.5 percent of the vote, and Independent the Rev. Larry Rice third with 9.6 percent — with 54.1 percent of precincts reporting.

