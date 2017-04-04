KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

MoDOT Inspects Bridges After Atlanta Fire

April 4, 2017 9:25 AM
ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – In the wake of last weeks fire that caused the collapse of a major freeway in Atlanta, local transportation officials are trying to make sure that can’t happen here.

MoDOT district engineer Greg Horn tells KMOX News he has ordered a review of all leases for space under overpasses.

“Most of the time it’s for parking, you know, parking cars and stuff but we’re going to go back and take a look at all the leases and make sure we don’t have anything, anybody storing anything under our bridges,” he says.

Horn says he’s never seen anything like the Atlanta fire.

