MoDOT Inspects Bridges After Atlanta Fire

ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – In the wake of last weeks fire that caused the collapse of a major freeway in Atlanta, local transportation officials are trying to make sure that can’t happen here.
MoDOT district engineer Greg Horn tells KMOX News he has ordered a review of all leases for space under overpasses.
“Most of the time it’s for parking, you know, parking cars and stuff but we’re going to go back and take a look at all the leases and make sure we don’t have anything, anybody storing anything under our bridges,” he says.
Horn says he’s never seen anything like the Atlanta fire.