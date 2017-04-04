KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Missouri Mushroom Hunter Finds Human Remains

April 4, 2017 10:26 AM
BELTON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a mushroom hunter has found human remains in a wooded area in western Missouri.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded Monday to a rural area south of Belton where the discovery of bones was made. Investigators determined that the bones are human.

The release says deputies are expected to be in the area for an extended period of time investigating. No other details were immediately released, including the age, race or sex of the victim.

