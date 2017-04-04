Police Investigate Drive-by Homicide in Florissant

FLORISSANT (KMOX) – Saint Louis County Police say they are working a “drive-by” murder case in Florissant.
It happened near the intersection of New Halls Ferry and Green Grass Drive, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officers say an 18-year-old man was shot dead inside a car, and a 19-year-old female passenger was wounded.
Florissant police were originally called to the scene to investigate a crash, and determined it to be a homicide.
Anyone with tips is asked to call Saint Louis County police or Crimestoppers (866-371-TIPS)