Prop 2 to Fund St. Louis Soccer Stadium Fails

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis city has voted against a plan to publicly fund a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Voters passed Proposition 1 for MetroLink expansion with 60.4 percent of the vote, but voted against Proposition 2, with 52.8 percent voting “no.”
Both propositions needed to pass to give the soccer stadium the green light.
Prop 1 imposes a half-cent sales tax increase to fund a MetroLink expansion, and a use tax increase to be paid by businesses that make out-of-state purchases. Prop 2 would have directed that use tax increase toward a new soccer stadium.
SC-STL has said there is no Plan B to bring an MLS team to St. Louis.