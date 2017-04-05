KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Gun Crimes Rising in St. Louis

Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) April 5, 2017 3:27 PM By Kevin Killeen
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Gun crimes make a dramatic jump in St. Louis through the month of March in crime statistics just released.

You would need a room big enough to hold 508 people to contain everyone shot or shot at in the city of St. Louis so far this year.

Aggravated assaults with a gun, as they’re called, rose 30 percent through the end of March in the city of St. Louis. That’s 117 more than this time last year.

By the end of March, 34 people had been killed in the city, one less than this time last year.

Overall, there have been 1,274 crimes against persons in the city this year — a rise of 6 percent. And total crime in St. Louis city is up 5 percent.

To see the latest crime stats and to check your neighborhood, click here to link to the St. Louis Police Department.

