Illinois’ Top High School Wants to De-Commits from Illini

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Highly ranked basketball recruit Jeremiah Tilmon has asked for a release of his National Letter of Intent (NLI) from the University of Illinois due to the recent change in head coach for the Illini.
Tilmon, a senior at East St. Louis High School, posted on Instagram that he feels “it’s only fair that we hear all opportunities and not be stuck in one situation.”
He is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the state of Illinois, according to 247Sports.com. Tilmon also finished fourth in the running for Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois after his senior season with the Flyers.
He officially signed with Illinois last November, by committing on the last day of the NCAA basketball early signing window. The decision was surrounded by rumors that he would change his mind, but he filed his paperwork just in time.
Illinois fired its basketball coach John Groce on March 11, after the team finished 18-14 this season. A week later the school hired Oklahoma State’s Brad Underwood as the new head coach.