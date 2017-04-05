Nursing Home Site Catches Fire in Mehlville

MEHLVILLE, MO. (KMOX) – An assisted living facility in South St. Louis County goes up in flames early this morning.

Mehlville’s assistant fire chief Dan LaFata says lightning may be to blame but it’s still too early to say for sure. The building was not occupied as it was still under construction, so no one was hurt.

Chief LaFata says the fire happened early, around 3:30 a.m.

“The neighbors called it in, saying they saw 40 foot flames coming from this structure. When our first captain and crew got here they saw fire in the rear of the structure, a good portion of the back roof was involved with fire,” he says.

LaFata says it went from two alarms to three fairly quickly…and, unfortunately, the damage is pretty bad.

“Brand new building, nearly finished. There’s two or three structures like this on the property, and this one will probably be a total loss,” he says.

LaFata says Mattis Rd. is completely shut down. That will affect Assumption Parish School this morning and possibly St. Anthony’s.

