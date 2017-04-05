Pickle’s Deli Moves Locations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Pickles Deli in the 701 Olive building downtown is moving.
The building, designed by renowned architect Louis Sullivan, is currently undergoing a $50 million renovation. Local developers Amy and Amrit Gill are turning it into a hotel and apartments.
Pickles’ owner Sean Olson tells the St. Louis Business Journal they’ll be moving into the space on North Broadway formerly occupied by Monty’s Sandwich Company, which closed last month.
Olson says the Gills wanted them to be part of their finished project, but Pickles would need a temporary space for 18 months. Now, they’ll have a permanent home on Broadway.