Pickle’s Deli Moves Locations

April 5, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: apartments, hotel, locations, Moving, pickle's deli, renovations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Pickles Deli in the 701 Olive building downtown is moving.

The building, designed by renowned architect Louis Sullivan, is currently undergoing a $50 million renovation. Local developers Amy and Amrit Gill are turning it into a hotel and apartments.

Pickles’ owner Sean Olson tells the St. Louis Business Journal they’ll be moving into the space on North Broadway formerly occupied by Monty’s Sandwich Company, which closed last month.

Olson says the Gills wanted them to be part of their finished project, but Pickles would need a temporary space for 18 months. Now, they’ll have a permanent home on Broadway.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia