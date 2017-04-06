Disappointed Fan Sets Up GoFundMe Page for Soccer Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A GoFundMe account has been established to raise the $60 Million needed to build a new soccer stadium, following Tuesday’s failure of Prop 2.
Cody Steffen of Overland is the extremely disappointed soccer fan behind the account.
“I was actually on my way home from the Cardinals game last night and had heard it on the KMOX Post Game Show and was pretty disappointed, to be honest with you. I had really had high hopes that this would go through,” he says.
Steffen expressed gratitude, and some surprise, that his account was able to raise over $1000 in just its first day, but at that rate, the GoFundMe campaign would eventually reach its goal in the year 2181.
Steffen says his real goal is draw attention to the project, and show support for the stadium.
“Really the goal for this isn’t to raise the $60 million in whole. I think we all know that’s a massive long shot,” he says.