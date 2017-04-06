Four St. Louis Officers Accused of Overtime Pay Forgery

Associated Press April 6, 2017 6:20 PM
Filed Under: allegations, Audit, Documents, forgery, internal affairs, investigation, officers, overtime pay, St. Louis, work

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Four St. Louis police officers are facing criminal charges after an internal affairs investigation accused them of forging documents to collect thousands of dollars in overtime pay for work they did not perform.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office on Thursday filed felony stealing and forgery charges against officers Brian Jost, Michael Langsdorf and Emin Talic. Officer Daniel O’Brien is charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor stealing.

The attorney for all four officers, Brian Millikan, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the officers deny the allegations. He blamed “an accounting issue.”

Gardner says in a statement that she hopes the charges “send a clear message” that violators of the public trust will be held accountable.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia