Molina Lost a Ball Because It Was Stuck to His Chest Protector

April 6, 2017
Remember that time you thought you lost your phone, but it was still in your left hand? St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina had one of those moments, Thursday.

In the top of the seventh innings, the Chicago Cubs brought Matt Szczur to pinch hit for starting pitcher John Lackey. The Cardinals were leading 4-2 at the time, and reliever Brett Cecil struck out Szcur on a curveball that hit the dirt.

Molina blocked it, but then couldn’t find the ball – because it was stuck to his chest protector.

Jon Jay, former Cardinals outfielder, followed the strange moment with a walk, then outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit a blast to give Chicago a 5-4 lead.

