SLU Holds Bicentennial Mass at the Arch Grounds

April 7, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Arch Grounds, bicentennial, Mass, SLU

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis University gets to have one of the first major events on the renovated Arch grounds.

The university announced Friday morning that as a kick-off for its 200th year anniversary, there will be a Mass under the Gateway Arch on Saturday, September 23.

In a news release, SLU president Fred Pestello says the bicentennial Mass will be a way to give thanks for the institution’s proud history and to pray for an exciting future.

Archbishop Robert Carlson will preside and provide the homily.

The mass will occur during SLU’s annual Homecoming and Family Weekend. It is open to the public. It will be the first of numerous events planned for SLU’s 15 month bicentennial celebration.

