St. Louis, Kansas City Finalists for Hyperloop

April 7, 2017 9:14 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We could find out next month if a St. Louis to Kansas City route is picked as the winner of a global transportation challenge. It would mean travel between the cities could eventually take as little as 23 minutes.

Transportation tech firm Hyperloop One says the Missouri route is one of 11 semifinalists for its futuristic train system in a vaccuum.

It received 2600 applications from around the world.

The Hyperloop system reportedly would have pods travelling at speeds up to 760 miles per hour.

