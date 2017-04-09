UPDATE: Suit Over Homeless Shelter in Former Weed Control Building Withdrawn

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The city of St. Louis’ use of a building that used to store weed killer, trucks and lawn mowers as a homeless shelter will end on June 5th, as scheduled.

Arch City Defenders and Saint Louis University Law Professor John Ammann, on Friday, decided not to go forward with a request for a temporary restraining order blocking use of the building on North 13th Street as a temporary shelter. A judge had denied the request initially last week.

While Ammann says the city has agreed to close the building by no later than June 5, city Human Services Director Eddie Roth says that was the plan all along.

“We can make suggestions while the facility does remain open for 60 days,” Ammann says. “If we see things or problems that need to be corrected, we can work with the city to get those things resolved.”

Roth says the city has agreed to “consider all reasonable requests and suggestions” for improvements.

To read Roth’s explanation of Friday’s action and the city’s plan for the shelter click here.

Some 75 men have been staying there, on cots over a concrete floor and using porta-potties.

The plaintiffs had expressed concerns since the building had recently housed chemicals and may contain lead paint.

“Our experts said it wasn’t safe and it wouldn’t protect the dignity that human beings deserve, ” Amman says.

Roth says the building has been inspected and issued an occupancy permit for temporary use as an overnight shelter. He says it is being managed by an agency staffed primarily by retired veterans.

