City of Des Peres to Decide on Tobocco Product Measure

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – City leaders in Des Peres take up a measure to raise the age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Didn’t St. Louis County just do that a few months ago and isn’t Des Peres part of the county? The answer to your question is: “Yes” and “Yes,” according to Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms.
Harms says in fact they were included, but by adopting this measure anyone caught violating the tobacco age limit can be prosecuted locally rather than going through the county’s legal system.
“The county’s health code applies county-wide,” Harms says. The county ordinance is in place right now…it’s a difference between our code and theirs, we want to make them conform to each other.”
He calls it largely a house-keeping measure and expects little to no opposition when it comes up for possible final passage later this month.