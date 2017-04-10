Mayor-Elect Lyda Krewson Prepares to Take Office Next Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They’re putting a fresh coat of paint on the walls in the mayor’s office, as longtime Mayor Francis Slay leaves in a week to make way for Mayor-Elect Lyda Krewson.
The new mayor has to fill a dozen cabinet positions, and as many spots on her own staff. Krewson tells KMOX her team will be “diverse, smart, energetic and committed.”
She look for a few cabinet members who did not support her in the Democratic primary, which she won with just 32 percent of the vote.
“As you know there were a lot of candidates in the primary,” Krewson says. “Certainly I am open to working with supporters of anybody.”
Krewson says most of department directors will be new faces from the Slay Administration. KMOX asked has she made a decision when it comes to the St. Louis Police Chief.
“When we get there and we make a decision, I will let you know,” Krewson says.
Krewson takes the oath of office in one week.