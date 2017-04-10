Mayor-Elect Lyda Krewson Prepares to Take Office Next Week

April 10, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: cabinet positions, Lyda Krewson, Mayor of St. Louis, oath, Office

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They’re putting a fresh coat of paint on the walls in the mayor’s office, as longtime Mayor Francis Slay leaves in a week to make way for Mayor-Elect Lyda Krewson.

The new mayor has to fill a dozen cabinet positions, and as many spots on her own staff. Krewson tells KMOX her team will be “diverse, smart, energetic and committed.”

She look for a few cabinet members who did not support her in the Democratic primary, which she won with just 32 percent of the vote.

“As you know there were a lot of candidates in the primary,” Krewson says. “Certainly I am open to working with supporters of anybody.”

Krewson says most of department directors will be new faces from the Slay Administration. KMOX asked has she made a decision when it comes to the St. Louis Police Chief.

“When we get there and we make a decision, I will let you know,” Krewson says.

Krewson takes the oath of office in one week.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia