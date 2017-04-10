St. Charles Teacher Facing Sex Charges for Assault of Student

April 10, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: assault, charges, Fort Zumwalt East High School, student, teacher

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – A teacher in St. Charles County is facing sex charges involving a student.

29-year-old Craig Lachance of Cottleville is a choir instructor at Fort Zumwalt East High School. Authorities are charging Lachance with first degree sodomy and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution. They say Lachance sexually attacked a male student last July in Lachance’s apartment after the teenager passed out after drinking alcohol provided by Lachance.

Police allege that Lachance then threatened to kill himself if the student told authorities.

Superintendent Bernard DuBray says Lachance has been placed on administrative leave.

