Homeless Gather in Park After New Life Closing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s been a week since city hall shutdown the New Life Homeless Shelter on Locust Street downtown. Some of the homeless are starting to congregate again in the park across from the library on Olive.
One man, who identified himself as Andre, says he won’t set foot in the weed control warehouse the city opened to give people a place to sleep at night.
“My attitude is, the city doesn’t care about the homeless, so why would I even act like I’m apprecitive to them, when they don’t care about the homeless,” he says.
Others say they don’t like the new alternate shelter north of downtown. Many say with the weather turning milder, they prefer to sleep on the streets.
A ministry called “Haircuts for the Homeless” gave 72 haircuts to the homeless at the park on Monday. Barber T. J. Tutson says many of the men said they were glad to look sharp, because they wanted to reconnect with families for Easter.
“Today our goal was 50, but I think we ended up doing about 72 haircuts today, right here on the sidewalks,” Tutson says.
Haircut recipients said the closing of New Life was “tragic”.