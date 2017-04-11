Martha Stewart Jinxed a Pitcher’s Perfect Game in the 7th Inning

It’s as fundamental a rule as ‘knock on wood’ or never saying ‘at least it can’t get any worse.’ Martha Stewart just learned why you never jinx a perfect game.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda had just thrown six inning of perfect baseball. Not one of Tampa Bay Rays first 18 batters had reached first base. Then Stewart changed the course of history with this tweet:
Pineda was able to get two more outs in the seventh, before the powers that be discovered Stewart’s inexcusable jinx. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria hit a double off Pineda – ending the perfect game. It happened just three minutes after Stewart’s tweet, according to ForTheWin.com.
Thankfully, the good folks of Twitter have taught Stewart the rule:
Please share this urgent information with your friends, we’ve got a long baseball season ahead of us and I would like to see a perfect game in 2017.