State Senator’s Push for Police Body Cameras in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What’s the next step to fund police body cameras in St. Louis now that Proposition A failed last week?
KMOX News has been following this story for months and despite numerous requests, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson declined to comment on what’s next for his department regarding the cameras.
State Senator Jamiliah Nasheed says she wants to work with the Aldermanic Board to get body cameras.
“…to begin to put in place policies or the regulations and rules as to how those body cameras will be handled, once we implement the body camera program,” Nasheed says. “I also want to start a campaign, calling on the Mayor Elect (Krewson) to use some of the public safety dollars that she wants to use for more police officers to go toward body cameras.”
Nasheed believes body cameras are the best way to bring the community and law enforcement together.